SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Down to $24.46

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.46, but opened at $22.27. SI-BONE shares last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 595,181 shares traded.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The stock has a market cap of $771.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. On average, research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $33,007.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $33,007.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $54,025.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,866 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in SI-BONE by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SI-BONE by 111.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

