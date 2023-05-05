Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $75.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

Shopify Stock Up 7.2 %

SHOP stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.41. 21,126,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,671,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.15. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

