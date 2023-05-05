Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 17.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHOP. DA Davidson raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.66.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $60.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,871,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,633,910. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,494 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,479,000 after buying an additional 706,688 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,378,000 after buying an additional 618,195 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

