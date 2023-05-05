Shell plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Shell Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.81 on Friday. Shell has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Shell by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 883,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Shell by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

