Shanta Gold (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Trading Up 14.6%

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 14.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 15,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 619% from the average daily volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Shanta Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

About Shanta Gold



Shanta Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold in Tanzania. It focuses on New Luika gold mine and Singida projects. The company was founded on July 11, 2005 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, Guernsey.

