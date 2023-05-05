Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $63.75 and last traded at $62.31, with a volume of 202224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.57.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHAK. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 634.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,771,000 after purchasing an additional 889,714 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $19,656,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Shake Shack by 1,416.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 390,433 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 61.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,932,000 after purchasing an additional 313,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

