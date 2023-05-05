Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Shake Shack updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE SHAK traded up $3.96 on Friday, reaching $65.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,212. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.41 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.70.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Shake Shack Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.