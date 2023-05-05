SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded SGL Carbon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.
SGL Carbon Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of SGLFF stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. SGL Carbon has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $9.81.
About SGL Carbon
SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, Composite Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany.
