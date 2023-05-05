Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,448 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.6% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $877,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 227,805 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 153,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $883,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $32.90. 364,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,661. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

