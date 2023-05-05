Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.95. 59,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

