Semus Wealth Partners LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 6,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $453.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $477.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

