Semus Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T remained flat at $16.91 during trading on Friday. 4,348,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,911,902. The company has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

