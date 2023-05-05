Semus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $444,000 in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EOS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.28. 20,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,297. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It aims to invest primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks. The company was founded on January 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

