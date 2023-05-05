Semus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $397,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

HD traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $287.94. The company had a trading volume of 825,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,544. The company has a market cap of $291.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.