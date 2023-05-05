Semus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $277,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,920 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,570,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,934,102. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $168.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,210,011 shares of company stock worth $4,833,203 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

