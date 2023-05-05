Semus Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,907 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 79,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average of $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $96.41.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

