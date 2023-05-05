Semus Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,357 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Tesla comprises 2.0% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.75. 30,307,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,647,969. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,592,724. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

