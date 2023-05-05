Semus Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 641.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 41,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,103. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.