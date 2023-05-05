Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.22

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 143681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Sema4 Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 133,041 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 1,743.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 323,943 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Sema4 by 36.4% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sema4 by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 4,299,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,796 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

