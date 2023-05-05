Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $102.61 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.17.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.