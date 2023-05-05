Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.11

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.11 and last traded at $102.47, with a volume of 14954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.17.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,947,000 after buying an additional 44,347 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,864,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,796,000 after buying an additional 51,488 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.