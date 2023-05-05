Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Selective Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

SIGI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.62. 20,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,920. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day moving average is $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.17.

In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

