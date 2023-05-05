Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Select Sands Corp. (CVE:SNS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.
Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.
