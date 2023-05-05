Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Cut to C$9.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SES. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.93.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 5.0 %

TSE SES traded up C$0.30 on Friday, reaching C$6.27. The company had a trading volume of 392,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,154. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.50. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$419.40 million. Analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo purchased 7,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,770.00. In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo acquired 7,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.11 per share, with a total value of C$42,770.00. Insiders have bought 42,000 shares of company stock worth $270,675 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

