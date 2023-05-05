Secret Trading Down 18.2% Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $14.98 million and approximately $6,081.59 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00138249 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00061838 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031409 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00038118 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003350 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00518627 USD and is down -7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,081.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

