Secret (SIE) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $15.32 million and $4,955.52 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00137697 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00062850 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00037880 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00028134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003435 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000137 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00518627 USD and is down -7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,081.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

