Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

SMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.83. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $114.12.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $4,330,283. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.