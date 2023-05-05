Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Truist Financial

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $114.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $4,330,283. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

See Also

