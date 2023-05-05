Scotiabank Increases Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target to C$33.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at $20.09 on Monday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. Its brands include Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, and Light life. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment is involved in prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products.

