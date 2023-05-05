Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

SCHB stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 151,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,973. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

