Schroders (LON:SDRC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,165.00

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,165 ($27.05) and traded as high as GBX 2,215 ($27.67). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,165 ($27.05), with a volume of 311,551 shares changing hands.

Schroders Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of £6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,165 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,179.33.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

