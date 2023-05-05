Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $47.60

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $18,296.51 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 16,616,275 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00100042 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

