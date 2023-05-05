Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.08

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 103674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.60.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.
Schneider Electric S.E. Increases Dividend
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSY)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.