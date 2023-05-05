Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.08

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 103674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.60.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.

Schneider Electric S.E. Increases Dividend

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Schneider Electric S.E.’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

