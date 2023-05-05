Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 2.7% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489,706. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC increased their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

