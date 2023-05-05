Sapphire (SAPP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,018.53

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $32.91 million and $13,018.53 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.24 or 0.06726199 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00058144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00038104 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020362 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,322,946,835 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305,973,412 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

