SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 12-Month High at $137.32

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $137.32 and last traded at $136.67, with a volume of 1151939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.36.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average of $113.95. The company has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 114.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

