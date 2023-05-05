Sanjit Biswas Sells 89,800 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,549,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,305.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $432,510.72.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,972,008.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,679 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $1,034,931.12.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,651,934.52.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,607,420.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,773 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $1,707,023.20.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,574 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,542,144.12.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,744,814.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,864,248.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $890,239.68.

Shares of IOT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.01. 3,579,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,275. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

