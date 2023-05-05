Sanchez Wealth Management Group Invests $15.39 Million in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 350,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 7.5% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,958,000 after acquiring an additional 278,496 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 439,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,019. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $47.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.