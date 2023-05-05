Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $482,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. 4,291,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,304,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.