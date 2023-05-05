Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $11.43. 816,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson raised their target price on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $609,134.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,313 shares in the company, valued at $658,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $426,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,962 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $235,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

