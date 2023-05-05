Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $247,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $247,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,863,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $424,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,931 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,870 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,869,448. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $193.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.77.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

