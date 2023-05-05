Saitama Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.26 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Saitama token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Saitama has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. Saitama has a market capitalization of $48.88 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00026121 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019293 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017889 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,213.97 or 0.99909341 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

SAITAMA is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00118866 USD and is down -5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $848,876.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

