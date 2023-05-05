Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Safety Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 68.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

SAFT stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17. Safety Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Activity at Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP James Berry sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $26,666.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,405 shares of company stock worth $112,749. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

