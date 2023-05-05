Safe Trading Down 14.9% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $170.54 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.19 or 0.00027704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00138807 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00063221 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00037729 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003327 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.28159196 USD and is down -6.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.