Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Shares Down 1.5%

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 128.05 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 128.80 ($1.61). 1,043,317 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 487,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.80 ($1.63).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBRE shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.62) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 112 ($1.40) to GBX 93 ($1.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 136.80 ($1.71).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 103.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £319.50 million, a PE ratio of 3,195.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17,500.00%.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

