Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Shares Down 1.5%

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 128.05 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 128.80 ($1.61). 1,043,317 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 487,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.80 ($1.63).
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBRE shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.62) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 112 ($1.40) to GBX 93 ($1.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 136.80 ($1.71).
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 103.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £319.50 million, a PE ratio of 3,195.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.27.
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
