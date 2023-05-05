Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBRA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.18.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -352.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

