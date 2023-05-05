Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a payout ratio of 226.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 484.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $149,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

