Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.
Ryman Hospitality Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 54.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 65.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $7.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.
RHP stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
