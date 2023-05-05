Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHPGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 54.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a payout ratio of 65.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $7.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE RHP opened at $92.39 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

