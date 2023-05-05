Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.
Ryman Hospitality Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 54.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a payout ratio of 65.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $7.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE RHP opened at $92.39 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85.
Several analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
