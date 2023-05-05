Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Announces Earnings Results

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.15. 1,009,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Mark Stephen Katz bought 4,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 208,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $7,780,859.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,123,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,673,718.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Stephen Katz purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,225. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,617 in the last 90 days. 54.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 340.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.